Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWII. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,410,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,403,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,641,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWII remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Friday. 1,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Good Works II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

