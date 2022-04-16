Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,119.0 days.

GMGSF stock remained flat at $$17.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.