Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Up 60.8% in March

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTPA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 916,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 416,830 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 380,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 367,651 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth $3,441,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 784.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 355,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 315,467 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTPA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,172. Gores Technology Partners has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

