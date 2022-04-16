Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AJX opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.