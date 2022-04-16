Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AJX opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.