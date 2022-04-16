Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 44.9% in March

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GECC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

