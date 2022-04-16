Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 49.0% in March

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 6,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
