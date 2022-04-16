Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 49.0% in March

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 6,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

