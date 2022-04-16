Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,224,200 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 3,126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GWLLF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

