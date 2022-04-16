Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GRBK stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

