Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 64.0% in March

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCBC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 36.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Greene County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.