Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the March 15th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GREE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 280,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,461. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GREE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

