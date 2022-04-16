Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNLN. Cowen cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

