Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of GRNQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 312,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,074. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515,119 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenpro Capital by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 734,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

