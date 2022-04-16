GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 103.8% in March

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GreenShift stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

