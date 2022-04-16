Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,360. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
