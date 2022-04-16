Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,360. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $238,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.