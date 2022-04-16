Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter.

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,634. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

