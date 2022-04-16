Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,289,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 1,914,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 368.5 days.
GNZUF stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
