Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,000,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after purchasing an additional 144,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.