Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHLD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guild stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,274. Guild has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $566.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guild will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

