GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Up 130.8% in March

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GXII opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXII. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 200.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.