H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HCYT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99.
H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)
