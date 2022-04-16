H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HCYT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

