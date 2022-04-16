Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Hammerson stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

