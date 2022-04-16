Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

