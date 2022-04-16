Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 35,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,284. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

