Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($181.52) to €165.00 ($179.35) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($130.43) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$167.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.38. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $198.64.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

