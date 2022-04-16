Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Harsco reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Harsco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 324,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 257,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,022. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $897.56 million, a PE ratio of -283.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

