Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

HBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.88. 98,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

