Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -105.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.