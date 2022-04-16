Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.84 on Friday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -105.24.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

