HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.21.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.94. 1,045,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.49. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $190.38 and a twelve month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

