HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $280.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.94. 1,045,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.49. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

