Head to Head Analysis: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) versus Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pernod Ricard and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 1 4 5 0 2.40 BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29

Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus target price of $238.67, suggesting a potential upside of 406.51%. BRC has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.36%. Given Pernod Ricard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than BRC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 19.28 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A BRC N/A N/A -4.91%

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats BRC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.