Head to Head Analysis: Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) & Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Orbital Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.47 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -32.27 Orbital Energy Group $82.95 million 1.63 -$61.25 million ($1.06) -1.49

Universal Security Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbital Energy Group. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbital Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Security Instruments and Orbital Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Energy Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orbital Energy Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 659.49%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Orbital Energy Group -62.65% -56.39% -20.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

About Orbital Energy Group (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana. The Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services segment provides personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. The Other segment represents the remaining activities that are not included as part of the other reportable segments and represent corporate activity. The company was founded on April 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

