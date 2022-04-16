Head to Head Comparison: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) versus PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Devon Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 23.60% 26.76% 11.50% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $12.21 billion 3.40 $2.81 billion $4.17 15.00 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Devon Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 5 10 1 2.75 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $58.12, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About PetroQuest Energy (Get Rating)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

