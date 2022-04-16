Head to Head Contrast: Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) vs. Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lumentum alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lumentum and Alpine 4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 2 13 0 2.87 Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum currently has a consensus target price of $107.07, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumentum and Alpine 4’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.74 billion 3.55 $397.30 million $4.96 17.27 Alpine 4 $51.64 million 3.67 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 22.57% 17.82% 10.04% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

Summary

Lumentum beats Alpine 4 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications. The Commercial Lasers segment focuses on serving customers in markets and applications such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. The company was founded on February 10, 2015, and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Alpine 4 (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision. In addition, it provides fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers; and designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and others, as well as specialized spiral duct work. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.