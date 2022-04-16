Head to Head Contrast: Honest (HNST) and Its Competitors

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Honest to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -9.83 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -8.25

Honest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Honest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 290 1258 3358 63 2.64

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 116.40%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Honest peers beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

