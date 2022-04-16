Head to Head Contrast: Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) vs. AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Meritor alerts:

This table compares Meritor and AEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.83 billion 0.66 $199.00 million $3.07 11.68 AEye $3.01 million 251.89 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Volatility and Risk

Meritor has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Meritor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 5.63% 33.16% 6.87% AEye N/A -44.51% -19.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meritor and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 3 1 0 2.25 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meritor presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.74%. AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 202.41%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Meritor.

Summary

Meritor beats AEye on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles. It also provides air brakes, such as cam drum, wedge drum, and air disc brakes, as well as wheel-end components, including hubs, drums, and rotors to medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle manufacturers; and electric drive systems comprising electric motors and inverters, power electronics, battery pack, electrified accessories, and related software and controls for terminal tractors and medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses. In addition, the company sells other complementary products, including third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to original equipment manufacturers, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The company provides an iDAR platform that offers scanning and automotive reliability; Dynamic Vixels, a sensor data type that combines pixels from 2D cameras with voxels from LiDAR; and artificial intelligence and software definability. Additionally, it offers AE100 Robotic Perception System, a solid state iDAR based product for the autonomous vehicle, ADAS, and mobility markets; and AE200, which is designed to address the need for modular and high-performance sensors that are based on the iDAR platform. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.