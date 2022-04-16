Head-To-Head Review: ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Peers

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ThredUp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 290 1258 3358 63 2.64

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 144.92%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 42.48%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -6.12 ThredUp Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -8.25

ThredUp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

