Head-To-Head Survey: SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) vs. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCVX and Amtech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.56 $1.51 million $0.13 72.69

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SCVX and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.31%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than SCVX.

Volatility & Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Amtech Systems 1.89% 2.12% 1.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats SCVX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, diffusion furnaces, and customer high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics, automotive and other industries; and wafer polishing equipment and related services. Its products include horizontal diffusion furnaces; and belt furnaces. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. This segment also offers substrate process chemicals for use in various manufacturing processes, including semiconductors, silicon and compound semiconductor wafers, and optics. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

