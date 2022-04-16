Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will report $65.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.11 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $55.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $290.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.69 million, with estimates ranging from $344.68 million to $352.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,764. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $12,298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.