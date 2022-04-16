Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will report $65.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.11 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $55.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $290.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.69 million, with estimates ranging from $344.68 million to $352.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.
In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,764. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $12,298,000.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
