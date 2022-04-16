Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIAU remained flat at $$10.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIAU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

