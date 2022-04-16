Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,884. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

