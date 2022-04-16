Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,294,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 470,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. 882,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

