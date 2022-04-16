HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. HEICO reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of HEICO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in HEICO by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.79. 233,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,895. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

