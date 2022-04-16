Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,857.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.02.
