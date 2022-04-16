Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 67.0% in March

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDHF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

