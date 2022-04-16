Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

HLDCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 82,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,491. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

