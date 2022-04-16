Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 913,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

