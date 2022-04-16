Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.59. 787,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

