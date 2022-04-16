Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 118,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,101. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.