Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 106.6% in March

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the March 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 720,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,892. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

HESM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

